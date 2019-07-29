Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

COLB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

