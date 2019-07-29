Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given a $129.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

