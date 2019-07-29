Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Set at $109.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $109.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $103.92. 967,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

