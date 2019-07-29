Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.11

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 296556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,580.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.