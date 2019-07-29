Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 533,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 157,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

