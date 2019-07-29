Compass Point Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) has been given a $38.00 price target by equities researchers at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 6,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,731. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26. Triton International has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,462,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $12,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $11,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 1,861.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

