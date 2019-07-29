Connect Coin (XCON) Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $28,677.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00286933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.01547865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00118656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

