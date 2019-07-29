Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $13.50, approximately 1,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

