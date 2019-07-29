Constellation 1-Day Volume Hits $711,703.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Constellation has a market cap of $4.92 million and $711,703.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.91 or 0.06113119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.