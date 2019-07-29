Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Container Store Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Container Store Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.41-0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.41-0.51 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.30. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.06.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

