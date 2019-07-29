Contrasting AT&T (NYSE:T) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 9.47% 13.38% 4.75% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AT&T and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 7 10 0 2.59 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $36.77, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $170.76 billion 1.47 $19.37 billion $3.52 9.76 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.10 billion 3.27 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Summary

AT&T beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

