CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CooTek (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 99.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. CooTek has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

