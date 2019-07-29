Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) PT Set at $44.00 by Compass Point

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) received a $44.00 target price from investment analysts at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 13,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $617,693 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 49.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

