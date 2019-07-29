Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) PT Set at $45.00 by Robert W. Baird

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned a $45.00 target price by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 932,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,944. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

