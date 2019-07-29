Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.61

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 5603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $121.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

