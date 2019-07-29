Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

CAAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. 38,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,056. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 242,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

