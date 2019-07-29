Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 546,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CAAP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 38,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,283. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 242,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

