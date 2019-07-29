Counterparty (XCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,663.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00020991 BTC on popular exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,513.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.03237803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00855823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Counterparty

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,454 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.