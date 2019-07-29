Cred (LBA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, Cred has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00282173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.01514716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00117361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,971,570 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

