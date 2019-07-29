CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Up 0.3%

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.57, 17,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 104,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.22.

CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

