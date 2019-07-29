Critical Review: Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) & Jiayin Group (NYSE:JFIN)

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Curo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Curo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Curo Group and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curo Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curo Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.04%. Given Curo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curo Group is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Curo Group and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curo Group -3.06% 425.17% 9.06% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curo Group and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curo Group $1.09 billion 0.44 -$22.05 million $1.73 6.03 Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.91 $88.98 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curo Group.

Summary

Curo Group beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

