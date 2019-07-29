CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,941. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

