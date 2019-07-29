CRPT (CRPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.66 Million

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One CRPT token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, KuCoin and IDEX. CRPT has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRPT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.06174862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About CRPT

CRPT is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com. CRPT’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium.

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, token.store, KuCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

