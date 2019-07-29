Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 158000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ)

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

