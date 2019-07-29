Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $218,657.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00007566 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.05896226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,168,313 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

