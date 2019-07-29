CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 14th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -4.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.50.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

