Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,888,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,753,200 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Curo Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Curo Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Curo Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 349,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.72.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 425.17%. The business had revenue of $277.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

