Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.154-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.46. 349,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 425.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $277.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

