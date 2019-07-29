Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.48, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cushing Utility & MLP ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 95.00% of Cushing Utility & MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

