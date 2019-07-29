CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $840,254,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $55.96. 128,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.