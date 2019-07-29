DA Davidson Reiterates “$17.00” Price Target for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

DBD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.69. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

