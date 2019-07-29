DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, 1,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

