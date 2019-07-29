Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,153,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 5,092,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $747,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $489,930,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,030,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,083. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

