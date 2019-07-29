Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $51,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 149,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,443 shares of company stock valued at $51,356,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.99. 23,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

