Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,642 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.22. 37,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,907 shares of company stock worth $11,851,465. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.