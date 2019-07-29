DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $577.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.95 or 0.06179007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00049071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

