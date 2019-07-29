Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,461.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood and IDEX. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $75,461.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

