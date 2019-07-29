Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.61. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

