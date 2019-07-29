Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.29.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $18.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.