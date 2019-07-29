Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 7,998,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.26. 1,442,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

