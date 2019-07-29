Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Denbury Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.49 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 100,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $12,891,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,039,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,173,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,639,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 281,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,706,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.