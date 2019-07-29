Dentacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $225,448.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $225,448.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00286146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.01556684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00118927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 8,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,187,527,265 tokens. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

