Deutsche Bank Analysts Give American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) a $42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price target on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.