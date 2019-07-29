Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) a $80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,043. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Power Integrations by 56.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.