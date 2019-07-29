Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) a $44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Encana to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 6,288,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.