DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

DPSGY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 36,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,478. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.39. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

