DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $37.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $38.11 million. DHI Group reported sales of $41.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $153.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.42 million to $154.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.20 million, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $161.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million.

Shares of DHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,381. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 275,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 168,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DHI Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

