Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,365 ($43.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,402.15. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

