Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Up 2.4%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.22, 64,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,122,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $225,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

