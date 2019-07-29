Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

